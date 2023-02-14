Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings declined 28.57% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.49 -29 OPM %82.8695.92 -PBDT0.180.25 -28 PBT0.150.21 -29 NP0.150.21 -29
