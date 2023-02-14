Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings declined 28.57% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.350.4982.8695.920.180.250.150.210.150.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)