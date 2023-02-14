Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 74.14% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.412.9042.5232.411.380.811.350.771.010.58

