Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 3.41 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 74.14% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.412.90 18 OPM %42.5232.41 -PBDT1.380.81 70 PBT1.350.77 75 NP1.010.58 74
