JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atlanta Devcon reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 3.41 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 74.14% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.412.90 18 OPM %42.5232.41 -PBDT1.380.81 70 PBT1.350.77 75 NP1.010.58 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU