Atlanta Devcon reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 73.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.44% to Rs 13.35 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries declined 73.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.44% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.3545.16 -70 OPM %-2.620.93 -PBDT0.300.63 -52 PBT0.120.40 -70 NP0.090.34 -74

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

