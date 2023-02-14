Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 73.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.44% to Rs 13.35 croreNet profit of Sarthak Industries declined 73.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.44% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.3545.16 -70 OPM %-2.620.93 -PBDT0.300.63 -52 PBT0.120.40 -70 NP0.090.34 -74
