Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 25.65, up 8.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.67% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Central Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 25.65, up 8.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 18146.15. The Sensex is at 61127.6, down 0.87%. Central Bank of India has risen around 28.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 17.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3849.25, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 560.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)