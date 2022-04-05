Centrum Capital Ltd Slides 3.54%

Centrum Capital Ltd has added 10.31% over last one month compared to 12.63% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 11.24% rise in the SENSEX

Centrum Capital Ltd lost 3.54% today to trade at Rs 29.95. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 0.67% to quote at 8424.8. The index is up 12.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd decreased 3.43% and Federal Bank Ltd lost 3.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 16.81 % over last one year compared to the 22.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Centrum Capital Ltd has added 10.31% over last one month compared to 12.63% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 11.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80728 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 58.5 on 21 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 22 on 22 Apr 2021.

