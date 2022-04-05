Balkrishna Industries Ltd Surges 2.12%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.14%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 22.9% over last one month compared to 10.38% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 11.33% rise in the SENSEX

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained 2.12% today to trade at Rs 2172.55. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.14% to quote at 24921.85. The index is up 10.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd increased 2% and Tube Investments of India Ltd added 1.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 13.29 % over last one year compared to the 23.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added 22.9% over last one month compared to 10.38% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 11.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 763 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12319 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2724.4 on 23 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1553 on 12 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)