Century Textile gains on recording Q4 PAT at Rs 84 cr

Century Textiles & Industries rose 1.23% to Rs 890 after the company reported a consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 84.43 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 4.89 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net sales surged 44.62% to Rs 1,186.22 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 820.21 crore in Q4 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA grew 66.25% to Rs 133 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 80 crore in Q4 FY21.

On a segmental revenue basis, Century Textiles & Industries' Paper and Pulp business' turnover jumped 46% YoY basis in Q4 FY22 while capacity utilisation stood at 97% during the quarter, 5% higher than the capacity utilization in same quarter last year. The sales realization surged 32% in Q4 FY22 as compared to same quarter of FY21. Century Textiles & Industries, in a bid to achieve plantation targets, collaborated & distributed 1.6 million seeds & saplings to farmers as against a target of 1 million.

Further, the company, on its outlook for the said segment, stated, The domestic market is witnessing very good demand across all paper segments, post re-start of major paper consumption centres. AFH (Away from Home) demand, especially in tissue segment, is expected to regain with partial relaxation in cinemas, theatres, restaurants & entertainment parks. Traders have also started building channel inventories, thereby signifying uptick in demand. Going forward, medium to long-term outlook of the Indian paper industry is positive and is expected to grow parallel with the country's economy.

In textiles segment, the turnover in Q4 FY22 soared 54% on a YoY basis, witnessing a reversal from last year backed by strong growth in sales and improved operational efficiencies. The capacity utilisation in Q4 FY22 attained 97% as compared to 92% in Q4 FY21. The company also launched Home-Textile product for domestic market under the brand name 'Hill & Glade'.

For its outlook in the textiles segment, the company, said, Coming year will be challenging with respect to pricing. We would be focusing more on offering new products after considering retail price points. Also, focus will be on blending with manmade fibres which can fit into the price bracket and at the same time is acceptable to the buyers. Further, geographic presence will be increased, and new markets will be explored such as Australia, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Commenting on the Q4 FY22 results, J C Laddha, the managing director (MD) of Century Textiles and Industries (CTIL), said, "Century Textiles and Industries has witnessed a very strong performance in all its operational and financial parameters, despite disruptions caused due to 3rd wave of COVID-19. Both the Pulp & paper and the Textiles business achieved peak capacity utilisation. We are witnessing strong uptick in demand across these segments. With the launch of the flagship project Birla Niyaara at Worli, the real estate business is also poised for strong growth.

Century Textiles & Industries has presence in cotton textiles, pulp & paper and real estate sectors.

