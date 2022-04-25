Volumes jump at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 35.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares

Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 April 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd saw volume of 35.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.65% to Rs.205.10. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 34.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.70% to Rs.513.20. Volumes stood at 2.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded volume of 10.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.87% to Rs.344.50. Volumes stood at 91195 shares in the last session.

Tube Investments of India Ltd registered volume of 7.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.27% to Rs.1,824.75. Volumes stood at 66185 shares in the last session.

Quess Corp Ltd clocked volume of 10.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.52% to Rs.698.50. Volumes stood at 1.95 lakh shares in the last session.

