Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Birla Tyres Ltd, Future Market Networks Ltd and Future Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2022.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd crashed 19.96% to Rs 37.3 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36877 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 19.89% to Rs 29.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Tyres Ltd tumbled 14.71% to Rs 14.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Market Networks Ltd shed 13.70% to Rs 7.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29959 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd dropped 9.87% to Rs 5.66. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

