Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Communications Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd and MMTC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2022.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 19.71% to Rs 3.91 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 115.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Communications Ltd tumbled 8.72% to Rs 1126. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67721 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 7.22% to Rs 458.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd pared 6.79% to Rs 510.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23063 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28098 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd shed 6.78% to Rs 48.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

