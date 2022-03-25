Century Textiles gains as realty arm to jointly develop land parcel in North Bangalore

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC makes muted debut
Vice President Calls For Viewing Rapid Urbanization As An Opportunity
Birla Corporation spurts on plan to double cement capacity
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announces strategic partnership with Masaba
Parsvnath Developers to co-develop shopping mall in New Delhi
-
Century Textiles & Industries rose 1.25% to Rs 875.60 after the company said its real estate arm entered into an agreement to jointly develop a prime 52-acre land parcel in North Bangalore with M S Ramaiah Realty.
The project has a revenue potential of Rs 3000 crore and development potential 4.0 million square feet. It will be an integrated mini township project with large green spaces, lifestyle amenities and curated homes. It will comprise both high and low-rise residential developments, along with retail and commercial elements.
The property is situated in North Bangalore, in close proximity to Kempegowda International Airport. The property is at a distance of 2 kilometers from the proposed Airport Metro Station.
The project will be developed by Birla Estates, the real estate arm of Century Textiles and Industries.
Currently, Birla Estates has two projects in Bangalore, Birla Alokya at Whitefield, a villament project offering villa like luxury with the vibrancy of apartment neighborhoods and Birla Tisya, a luxury residential project in Rajajinagar.
Century Textiles & Industries has presence in cotton textiles, pulp & paper and real estate sectors. Its consolidated net profit tanked 55.93% to Rs 14.15 crore on 38.60% surge in net sales to Rs 1,049.95 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU