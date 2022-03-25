Exide Industries subsidiary starts commercial production at its new plant in Haldia, West Bengal

The material wholly-owned subsidiary of Exide Industries, Chloride Metals has started commercial production at its newly set-up green field manufacturing facility of battery recycling at Haldia, in the state of West Bengal.

The recycling plant is spread over an area of more than 21 acres and is equipped with modern state-of-the-art technology with the help of global engineering firm, Engitec Technologies S.P.A. Italy. The total installed capacity of the plant is 1,08,000 MT p.a.

With addition of this new recycling plant, Chloride Metal is now operating with three battery recycling plants, situated in the state of Maharashtra, Karnataka & West Bengal.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Exide Industries declined 26.15% to Rs 178.32 crore on 14.54% rise in net sales to Rs 3,311.71 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Exide Industries designs, manufactures, markets and sells the widest range of lead acid storage batteries in the world from 2.5Ah to 20,200 Ah capacity, to cover the broadest spectrum of applications. The batteries are manufactured for the automotive, power, telecom, infrastructure projects, computer industries, as well as the railways, mining and defence sectors. The company enjoys leadership position in India and its exports span 60 countries across six continents.

Shares of Exide Industries rose 0.84% to Rs 155.50 on BSE.

