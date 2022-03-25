GTPL Hathway ropes in Verimatrix for Secure Sweeping Android TV Rollout

GTPL on Thursday announced that it has collaborated with Verimatrix to onboard its Video Content Authority System (VCAS) to protect its Google Android TV-based DVB Hybrid set top box.GTPL said that Verimatrix VCAS is designed as a future-proof and scalable security solution for premium video content. Its DVB Hybrid offers GTPL an unmatched combination of protection and flexibility as delivery methods expand and evolve throughout India. Verimatrix is the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security
Anirudhsinh Jadeja, MD of GTPL Hathway said, Verimatrix is a time-tested content security leader in the market that offers unprecedented ease of deployment and gives us the confidence that we will be ready to easily adapt as our offerings progress. By selecting Verimatrix as our security provider, we gain much more than just studio-compliant protection - GTPL gains enhanced workflow and integration options as well as the reliability that we're ready to rapidly scale up new subscribers across our areas of operation, to any additional devices we choose later, with a single security platform..
GTPL Hathway is engaged in providing Digital Cable TV service and Private Wireline Broadband service in India. GTPL's digital cable television services reached 1,100 plus towns across Indian states. As on 31 December 2021, the company has approximately 7.50 million paying cable TV subscribers and 7,65,000 broadband subscribers with a broadband home-pass of about 4.40 million.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 20.8% rise in net profit to Rs 54.65 crore on a 7.4% decline in net sales to Rs 599.13 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of GTPL Hathway were trading at 0.31% higher to Rs 194.25 on BSE.
