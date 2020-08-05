Rane Brake Lining reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rane Brake Lining receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 33.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Rane Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.86 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Rane Holdings commences partial operations with limited manpower
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 68.31% to Rs 36.80 croreNet loss of Rane Brake Lining reported to Rs 6.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.31% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 116.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.80116.12 -68 OPM %-21.6811.26 -PBDT-3.6215.73 PL PBT-9.959.38 PL NP-6.897.33 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU