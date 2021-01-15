Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Slides 3.74%

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has added 26.11% over last one month compared to 16.77% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.98% rise in the SENSEX

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd lost 3.74% today to trade at Rs 39.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.69% to quote at 26685.95. The index is up 16.77 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 1.76% and 3i Infotech Ltd lost 1.71% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 65.29 % over last one year compared to the 17.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd has added 26.11% over last one month compared to 16.77% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18559 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 45 on 12 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17 on 01 Apr 2020.

