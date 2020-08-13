JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US: Stocks end higher
Business Standard

CES consolidated net profit rises 50.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 80.06 crore

Net profit of CES rose 50.84% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 80.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales80.0670.70 13 OPM %14.2811.43 -PBDT12.188.19 49 PBT10.416.36 64 NP8.045.33 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU