CES consolidated net profit rises 50.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 80.06 croreNet profit of CES rose 50.84% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 80.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales80.0670.70 13 OPM %14.2811.43 -PBDT12.188.19 49 PBT10.416.36 64 NP8.045.33 51
