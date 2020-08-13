CES consolidated net profit rises 50.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 80.06 crore

Net profit of CES rose 50.84% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 80.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 70.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.80.0670.7014.2811.4312.188.1910.416.368.045.33

