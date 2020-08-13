Nelcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 65.38% to Rs 65.31 croreNet loss of Nelcast reported to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.38% to Rs 65.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 188.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales65.31188.67 -65 OPM %-8.308.73 -PBDT-6.4815.05 PL PBT-11.1010.46 PL NP-8.406.99 PL
