S H Kelkar & Company standalone net profit declines 55.49% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2020 quarter
S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 35.12% in the March 2020 quarter
S H Kelkar says biz largely unaffected from COVID-19
Volumes soar at S H Kelkar & Company Ltd counter
SH Kelkar spurts on further paring debt in Q1
-
Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 127.26 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 55.49% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 127.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales127.26176.22 -28 OPM %6.969.76 -PBDT11.0917.01 -35 PBT4.2010.81 -61 NP3.167.10 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU