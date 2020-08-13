JUST IN
Business Standard

S H Kelkar & Company standalone net profit declines 55.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 127.26 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 55.49% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 127.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales127.26176.22 -28 OPM %6.969.76 -PBDT11.0917.01 -35 PBT4.2010.81 -61 NP3.167.10 -55

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

