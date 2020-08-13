S H Kelkar & Company standalone net profit declines 55.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 127.26 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 55.49% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 127.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 176.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.127.26176.226.969.7611.0917.014.2010.813.167.10

