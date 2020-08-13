JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US: Stocks end higher
Business Standard

Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 54.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 21.80% to Rs 55.53 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 54.00% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.80% to Rs 55.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales55.5371.01 -22 OPM %22.2615.39 -PBDT13.6711.33 21 PBT13.1210.79 22 NP12.127.87 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU