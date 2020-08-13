Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 54.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.80% to Rs 55.53 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 54.00% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.80% to Rs 55.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.55.5371.0122.2615.3913.6711.3313.1210.7912.127.87

