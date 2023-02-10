CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.83% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 44.80% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.83% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.8313.8122.6122.744.703.244.272.953.202.21

