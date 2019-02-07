Chalet Hotels attracts small premium on debut

Shares of settle at Rs 290.40 on BSE, a premium of 3.71% over the initial public offer price of Rs 280.

Shares of settled at Rs 290.40 on BSE, a premium of 3.71% over the initial public offer price of Rs 280. The stock debuted at Rs 291 on BSE, a premium of 3.92% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 280. The stock hit a high of Rs 295.30 and low of Rs 250.15 during the day. On BSE, 9.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The initial public offer (IPO) of received bids for 6.49 crore shares, as against 4.13 crore shares on offer, National Stock Exchange of (NSE) website data showed. The issue was subscribed 1.57 times.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 4.66 times. The non institutional investors category was subscribed 1.10 times. The (RIIs) category was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for subscription on 29 January 2019 and closed on 31 January 2019. The price band for the issue was Rs 275 to Rs 280 per share.

For six months ended September 2018, consolidated net sales stood at Rs 469.87 crore. After considering total tax credit of Rs 19.17 crore, consolidated loss stood at Rs 43.67 crore.

Chalet Hotels is part of the hospitality arm. It is an Owner, Developer and Asset in key metro cities in Their hotel platform comprises five operating hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence, located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and Bengaluru, representing 2,328 keys, as of 30 September 2018.

