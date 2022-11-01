Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 45.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.73% to Rs 8586.75 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declined 45.79% to Rs 274.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 505.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.73% to Rs 8586.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4478.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8586.754478.615.1816.45482.42809.72404.20734.54274.27505.92

