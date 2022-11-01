Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 45.79% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 91.73% to Rs 8586.75 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declined 45.79% to Rs 274.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 505.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.73% to Rs 8586.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4478.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8586.754478.61 92 OPM %5.1816.45 -PBDT482.42809.72 -40 PBT404.20734.54 -45 NP274.27505.92 -46
