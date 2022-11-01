Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 602.12 croreNet profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 40.00% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 602.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 458.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales602.12458.94 31 OPM %7.0314.02 -PBDT45.6268.32 -33 PBT40.3962.35 -35 NP27.8846.47 -40
