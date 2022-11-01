Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 602.12 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 40.00% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 602.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 458.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.602.12458.947.0314.0245.6268.3240.3962.3527.8846.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)