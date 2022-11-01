Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 134.51% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Duncan Engineering rose 134.51% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.42% to Rs 18.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.5813.72 35 OPM %24.4915.31 -PBDT4.912.22 121 PBT4.551.93 136 NP3.331.42 135

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:10 IST

