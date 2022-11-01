JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 68.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 443.16 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 15.31% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 443.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales443.16335.65 32 OPM %7.8613.65 -PBDT44.5943.98 1 PBT37.5637.27 1 NP28.0124.29 15

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:10 IST

