Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 443.16 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 15.31% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 443.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.443.16335.657.8613.6544.5943.9837.5637.2728.0124.29

