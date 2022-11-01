Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 32.03% to Rs 443.16 croreNet profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 15.31% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.03% to Rs 443.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 335.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales443.16335.65 32 OPM %7.8613.65 -PBDT44.5943.98 1 PBT37.5637.27 1 NP28.0124.29 15
