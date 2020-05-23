JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.96% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 121.73% to Rs 203.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2610.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.53% to Rs 1224.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 545.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 12205.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10094.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1969.092610.85 -25 12205.9510094.52 21 OPM %11.0416.01 -15.5912.01 - PBDT132.95382.51 -65 1579.141108.72 42 PBT60.93313.59 -81 1292.28989.96 31 NP203.7091.87 122 1224.31545.27 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU