Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 121.73% to Rs 203.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2610.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 124.53% to Rs 1224.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 545.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 12205.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10094.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1969.092610.85 -25 12205.9510094.52 21 OPM %11.0416.01 -15.5912.01 - PBDT132.95382.51 -65 1579.141108.72 42 PBT60.93313.59 -81 1292.28989.96 31 NP203.7091.87 122 1224.31545.27 125
