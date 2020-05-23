Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 121.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 121.73% to Rs 203.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.58% to Rs 1969.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2610.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.53% to Rs 1224.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 545.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 12205.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10094.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1969.092610.8512205.9510094.5211.0416.0115.5912.01132.95382.511579.141108.7260.93313.591292.28989.96203.7091.871224.31545.27

