Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.75% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 64.75% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 138.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.39% to Rs 88.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 520.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 484.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

