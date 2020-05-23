Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.75% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 138.23 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 64.75% to Rs 28.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 138.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.39% to Rs 88.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 520.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 484.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales138.23127.00 9 520.83484.03 8 OPM %22.7815.81 -18.0916.37 - PBDT41.5226.27 58 130.33106.22 23 PBT38.1124.42 56 116.7896.29 21 NP28.1417.08 65 88.9974.54 19
