Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 41.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 41.61% to Rs 271.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 6255.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5061.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.16% to Rs 1301.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 902.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 24870.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20004.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

