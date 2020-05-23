Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 41.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 6255.93 croreNet profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 41.61% to Rs 271.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 191.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 6255.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5061.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.16% to Rs 1301.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 902.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.32% to Rs 24870.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20004.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6255.935061.65 24 24870.2020004.52 24 OPM %6.677.36 -8.568.16 - PBDT437.82373.53 17 2119.181634.43 30 PBT333.25307.68 8 1744.771421.94 23 NP271.29191.58 42 1301.08902.54 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU