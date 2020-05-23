Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 72.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.92% to Rs 898.16 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Ambuja Exports rose 72.80% to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.92% to Rs 898.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1263.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.40% to Rs 145.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 198.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.09% to Rs 3816.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4021.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

