Gujarat Ambuja Exports standalone net profit rises 72.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit rises 64.75% in the March 2020 quarter
Nucleus Software Exports standalone net profit rises 138.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 116.61 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 138.38% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 116.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 96.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 432.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 396.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales116.61104.79 11 432.27396.76 9 OPM %24.1714.73 -16.1315.26 - PBDT48.4921.25 128 132.05100.53 31 PBT45.8219.49 135 122.1893.52 31 NP35.0914.72 138 96.0475.63 27

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 16:08 IST

