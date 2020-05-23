Nucleus Software Exports standalone net profit rises 138.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 116.61 crore

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports rose 138.38% to Rs 35.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 116.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 104.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.99% to Rs 96.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 432.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 396.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

116.61104.79432.27396.7624.1714.7316.1315.2648.4921.25132.05100.5345.8219.49122.1893.5235.0914.7296.0475.63

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)