JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Barometers trade sideways; metal stocks decline
Business Standard

Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 45.37% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.7210.03 27 OPM %21.3113.76 -PBDT2.661.58 68 PBT2.031.44 41 NP1.571.08 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU