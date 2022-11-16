Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kandagiri Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter
PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 14.19% in the September 2022 quarter
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 12.72 croreNet profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 45.37% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.7210.03 27 OPM %21.3113.76 -PBDT2.661.58 68 PBT2.031.44 41 NP1.571.08 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU