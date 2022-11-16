Hisar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of Hisar Spinning Mills rose 45.37% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.7210.0321.3113.762.661.582.031.441.571.08

