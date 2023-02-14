Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.06% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.06% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.565.210.6400.0100.0100.010

