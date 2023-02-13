Checkpoint Trends reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 52.27% to Rs 0.21 crore

Checkpoint Trends reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.27% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.210.440-9.090-0.040-0.040-0.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)