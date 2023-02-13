Checkpoint Trends reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 52.27% to Rs 0.21 croreCheckpoint Trends reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 52.27% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.44 -52 OPM %0-9.09 -PBDT0-0.04 100 PBT0-0.04 100 NP0-0.04 100
