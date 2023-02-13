Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 477.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 8.93 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 477.78% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.937.4211.76-9.031.750.101.680.040.520.09

