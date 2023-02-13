JUST IN
Business Standard

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit rises 477.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 8.93 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries rose 477.78% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.937.42 20 OPM %11.76-9.03 -PBDT1.750.10 1650 PBT1.680.04 4100 NP0.520.09 478

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:48 IST

