Business Standard

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 249.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 249.58% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.6293.48 18 OPM %10.094.99 -PBDT12.415.07 145 PBT11.353.93 189 NP8.252.36 250

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 17:37 IST

