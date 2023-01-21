ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 30.04% to Rs 31618.81 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 34.51% to Rs 8792.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6536.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 30.04% to Rs 31618.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24314.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income31618.8124314.25 30 OPM %27.4315.81 -PBDT12165.039216.09 32 PBT12165.039216.09 32 NP8792.426536.55 35
