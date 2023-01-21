ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 30.04% to Rs 31618.81 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank rose 34.51% to Rs 8792.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6536.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 30.04% to Rs 31618.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24314.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31618.8124314.2527.4315.8112165.039216.0912165.039216.098792.426536.55

