JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 24.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 12.63% to Rs 2107.44 crore

Net profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 24.07% to Rs 373.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.63% to Rs 2107.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1871.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2107.441871.18 13 OPM %81.4566.73 -PBDT551.79306.02 80 PBT551.79306.02 80 NP373.24300.82 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU