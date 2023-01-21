Punjab & Sind Bank standalone net profit rises 24.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 12.63% to Rs 2107.44 croreNet profit of Punjab & Sind Bank rose 24.07% to Rs 373.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 12.63% to Rs 2107.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1871.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2107.441871.18 13 OPM %81.4566.73 -PBDT551.79306.02 80 PBT551.79306.02 80 NP373.24300.82 24
