Chemtech Industrial Valves reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.23% to Rs 2.94 croreNet profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 27.23% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.944.04 -27 OPM %13.612.48 -PBDT0.36-0.20 LP PBT0.07-0.42 LP NP0.08-0.42 LP
