IFB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 58.80% to Rs 287.39 crore

Net loss of IFB Industries reported to Rs 45.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.80% to Rs 287.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 697.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales287.39697.52 -59 OPM %-11.924.24 -PBDT-39.2229.54 PL PBT-62.6713.26 PL NP-45.0010.06 PL

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 08:11 IST

