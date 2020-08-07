Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Inditrade Capital declined 92.86% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.370.23 61 OPM %67.57-17.39 -PBDT0.050.50 -90 PBT0.040.47 -91 NP0.020.28 -93
