Inditrade Capital standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 60.87% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Inditrade Capital declined 92.86% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.87% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.370.2367.57-17.390.050.500.040.470.020.28

