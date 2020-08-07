JK Tyre & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 198.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.09% to Rs 1130.80 crore

Net loss of JK Tyre & Industries reported to Rs 198.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.09% to Rs 1130.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2575.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1130.802575.39-0.339.30-126.97107.15-223.6715.98-198.8516.91

