JK Tyre & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 198.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.09% to Rs 1130.80 crore

Net loss of JK Tyre & Industries reported to Rs 198.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.09% to Rs 1130.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2575.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1130.802575.39 -56 OPM %-0.339.30 -PBDT-126.97107.15 PL PBT-223.6715.98 PL NP-198.8516.91 PL

Fri, August 07 2020

