Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.51% to Rs 529.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 741.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.529.79741.079.445.9029.1110.9217.660.1211.01-0.05

