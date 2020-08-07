JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.51% to Rs 529.79 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.51% to Rs 529.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 741.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales529.79741.07 -29 OPM %9.445.90 -PBDT29.1110.92 167 PBT17.660.12 14617 NP11.01-0.05 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 08:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU