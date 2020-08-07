Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 23.87 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 57.54% in the December 2019 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 69.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 201.91% in the March 2020 quarter
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 36.83% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.51% to Rs 529.79 croreNet profit of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.51% to Rs 529.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 741.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales529.79741.07 -29 OPM %9.445.90 -PBDT29.1110.92 167 PBT17.660.12 14617 NP11.01-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU