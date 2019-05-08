Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 9956.75 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 24.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 181.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 9956.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9788.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 205.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 927.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.09% to Rs 41338.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32527.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9956.759788.0741338.3932527.991.803.621.256.4088.78288.54162.521812.73-42.03177.80-290.011472.53-24.89181.51-205.35927.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)