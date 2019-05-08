MAS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 155.52 crore

Net profit of rose 29.10% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 155.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.08% to Rs 152.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.99% to Rs 572.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 450.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

