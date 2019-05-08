JUST IN
MAS Financial Services standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 30.73% to Rs 155.52 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services rose 29.10% to Rs 41.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.73% to Rs 155.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.08% to Rs 152.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.99% to Rs 572.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 450.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales155.52118.96 31 572.33450.69 27 OPM %77.9473.04 -77.1674.69 - PBDT64.3850.10 29 235.22166.36 41 PBT64.0549.78 29 233.93165.16 42 NP41.6132.23 29 152.12103.43 47

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019.

