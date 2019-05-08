JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Balrampur Chini Mills Buyback Letter of Offer
Business Standard

Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 3196.53 crore

Net profit of Rain Industries declined 72.60% to Rs 68.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 3196.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3306.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3196.533306.82 -3 OPM %11.0019.40 -PBDT257.46528.98 -51 PBT130.39405.99 -68 NP68.81251.17 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU