Rain Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.34% to Rs 3196.53 croreNet profit of Rain Industries declined 72.60% to Rs 68.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 3196.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3306.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3196.533306.82 -3 OPM %11.0019.40 -PBDT257.46528.98 -51 PBT130.39405.99 -68 NP68.81251.17 -73
