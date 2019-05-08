Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 21.19 croreNet Loss of Pranavaditya Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 82.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.1918.94 12 82.2671.37 15 OPM %0.66-0.69 -0.66-0.99 - PBDT0.10-0.36 LP 0.26-1.06 LP PBT-0.21-0.67 69 -0.97-2.30 58 NP-0.14-0.55 75 -0.66-1.64 60
