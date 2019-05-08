JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market falls as trade war jitters continue
Business Standard

Essel Propack consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.39% to Rs 693.67 crore

Net profit of Essel Propack rose 16.95% to Rs 52.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.39% to Rs 693.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 628.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 192.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 171.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.68% to Rs 2706.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2423.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales693.67628.40 10 2706.932423.88 12 OPM %18.9518.20 -18.4419.14 - PBDT125.10109.56 14 471.64435.17 8 PBT75.4766.58 13 285.53268.10 7 NP52.3844.79 17 192.53171.60 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU