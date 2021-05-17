Cheviot Company hits the roof on dividend bounty; strong Q4 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Rites declares 2nd interim dividend of Rs 4 per share
Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 49.94% in the December 2020 quarter
Muthoot Finance gains as board approves interim dividend
Power Grid Corp board OKs interim dividend of Rs 5 per share
Coal India declares second interim dividend
-
Cheviot Company hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 960.60 after the company's board on Friday (15 May) recommended special dividend of Rs 175 per share for the year ended 31 March 2021.
The record date for the special dividend is set on 16 July 2021.
At the closing price of Rs 800.50 recorded on Friday, the stock offers a dividend yield of 21.86%.
Meanwhile, Cheviot Company reported a net profit of Rs 25.68 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 3.50 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 36.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 156.88 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 32.77 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with a pre-tax profit of Rs 6.57 crore recorded in the same period last year.
The jute goods maker reported 57.4% jump in net profit to Rs 75.72 crore on 13.6% drop in net sales to Rs 395.76 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 compared with the year ended 31 March 2020. Total expenditure declined 14.4% to Rs 343.34 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Separately, Cheviot Company informed that the credit ratings agency CRISIL, as part of annual rating surveillance exercise, has reaffirmed the long-term rating at 'A+/Stable' and short-term rating as 'A1+' on various borrowings of the company from banks and financial institution.
Cheviot Company is the flagship company of Group Cheviot. It owns Cheviot Jute Mills in West Bengal. The company manufactures jute products and jute fabrics with flexibility to cater to both domestic and international market. The company is renowned for manufacturing superior quality technical jute fabrics and fully customized jute shopping bags for export market at the export oriented unit situated at Falta Special Economic Zone in the state of West Bengal, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU