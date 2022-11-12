JUST IN
Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 29.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 164.93 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 29.02% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 164.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales164.93128.98 28 OPM %11.2818.48 -PBDT24.3933.42 -27 PBT23.3532.29 -28 NP18.0525.43 -29

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 12:25 IST

