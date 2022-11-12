Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 29.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 164.93 crore

Net profit of Cheviot Company declined 29.02% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 164.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 128.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.164.93128.9811.2818.4824.3933.4223.3532.2918.0525.43

