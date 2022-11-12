Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Jagadishwar Pharmaceutical Works declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.010.03 -67
